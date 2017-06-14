Commission focuses on delivering election kits

THE focus for the Electoral Commission for the next week is on delivering sensitive election materials and preparing for the start of polling on June 24, spokesman Alphonse Muapi says.

He told The National yesterday that the commission was transporting sensitive materials, including ballot papers, indelible ink, electoral rolls and candidate posters. “This week and next week is for dispatching of all materials,” Muapi said.

“By June 23, all materials should be out in the districts.

“All sensitive materials including ballot papers, candidates’ posters, polling schedules, closed user group mobile phones for polling teams, indelible ink and electoral rolls have been sent to Manus, Bougainville, Northern, Milne Bay, East Sepik, West Sepik, Western, Morobe and Madang provinces were sent out over the long weekend.

“Dispatching for the remaining areas, including West New Britain and New Ireland, will be done (today).

“The Highlands region commences on Friday and Saturday this week.”

Muapi said non-sensitive materials such as polling kits, voting compartments, seals and stationery had already been received by all 79 districts.

He said training for polling officials was completed on Monday.

“According to our election operations, so far all good to go for the 2017 election,” Muapi said.

He said the media centre, which would be the hub of information-gathering and dissemination during the election, was also being prepared.

Muapi said this year’s election, unlike those in the past, would use technology for automatic transmission of information from the provinces to the media centre.

“We’re trying to make it state-of-the-art. We’re riding on technology for immediate transmission of information from the provinces.”

