Commission hosts information, fun day for athletes

THE Athletes Commission of Papua New Guinea held their first Athletes Fun Day in Port Moresby on Dec 10.

The commission said that with the support of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, they had always had the welfare of their athletes as the centre of focus.

Apart from supporting them to get the best training and preparations, athletes’ lives after their sporting careers was also an important aspect looked at, the commission said.

This is one of the main ideas behind many of the programmes hosted by the PNGAC such as the Athletics Fun Day.

The event themed ‘Sports to educate’ had fun activities designed to create team bonding among athletes.

There were also information booths set up by corporate houses and NGOs aimed at developing the athletes as individuals.

Participating organisations included the Port Moresby General Hospital, Youth Blood Drive, Institute of Business Studies, PNG Electoral Commission, PNG Jobseek, ASRH Project – Peer Education, United Nations (SDG’s), International Organisation for Migration, Marie Stopes, Population Services International (Seifraida), UNFPA, High Performance Sport PNG, Sustainable Coastlines PNG, Kreativ Kanaka and The Voice Inc.

The information booths were an important part for athletes and helped educate them about a lot of things including, how to vote in next year’s national elections, family planning and sexual and reproductive health and the Sustainable Development Goals.

There was also a blood drive which saw athletes donate blood to help save lives.

They also had their CVs registered for employment opportunities.

Commission chairman Karo Lelai thanked the athletes for turning up and participating in the event and encouraged them to get as much information as they could during events like this and make use of them.

“This is for the athletes and we encourage them to make use of the opportunity as well as to have fun and share their experiences with others,” Lelai said.

She said PNG athletes sacrificed a lot of their time and effort training and competing for their country.

Many times they struggled for funds and resources.

Despite that, they continue to do what they love, playing their sport.

“Some athletes are not fortunate to have access to the kind of information that was delivered on the Fun Day that is why it was important to bring them together and to get educated too, in a fun way,” Lelai said.

Like this: Like Loading...