Commission to lay off casuals, old officers

FIFTEEN casuals attached with the National Cultural Commission (NCC) will have no jobs in the New Year, executive director Casper Damien says.

He said this was because the 2017 budget appropriation of K3.4 million was not sufficient to cater for casual workers at NCC.

“We (NCC) asked for K9 million,” Damien said.

“What can NCC do with the cut budget? We have no choice so to save our costing we need to make some tough decisions.

“K3.4 million is not enough so we are taking some strong measure to lay casuals off.

“It was a tough time for NCC when things were not right this year when I took office upon the NEC decision.

“Since I took office NCC has been stabilised, however, certain internal matters are yet to be dealt with that includes NCC re-structure and it’s cooperate plan needs to be finalised.

“Unfortunately, causal officers will be laid off and those who have been sick for too long with pay but do not come to work will be out of work next year.

“Even those officers who have been suspended will eventually be terminated.

“NCC is filled with old officers and they need to go through retrenchment exercise so we than recruit young educated people.

“It’s a tough decision and these officers need to go. Next year is going to be very tough for NCC because of the cut down of the 2017 budget.

“This exercise of laying off officers will also include all casual officers and old officers from these institutions; Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies, National Film Institution and National Performing Arts Troupe that comes under National Cultural Commission.”

