Commission must get tough on issues

THE Electoral Commission (EC) is facing issues in Jiwaka because of the lack of its own actions in the last general elections.

In the last elections, the regional ballot boxes were blown up.

No action was taken by PNGEC or the police to pursue the matter, arrest and punish the persons involved to show PNG that if you try to hijack the electoral process there will be severe consequences.

People in Jiwaka and PNG may now be of the view that it is okay to blow up ballot boxes and/or hijack the election process in this election because there will be no consequence and/or the EC will simply forgive them.

The only consequence seen was the Jiwaka Regional seat could not be disputed as there were no ballot boxes to re-count.

Concerned Jiwakan

