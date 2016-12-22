Commission: No polling officers appointed yet

A PNG Electoral Commission official says no polling officers have been appointed yet to conduct the 2017 national election in the three electorates of the National Capital District.

PNGEC media officer Alphonse Muapi said they had only recruited enrolment agents so far.

Muapi said that to refute reports that staff from the National Capital District Commission had dominated the polling teams and appointed as returning officers and assistant returning officers for the NCD Regional, Moresby North East, Moresby South and Moresby North West seats.

However, four intending candidates for the National Capital District regional seat have called on the PNG Electoral Commission not to recruit NCDC staff as polling officials.

Michael Kandiu, Saraga Hanua Saki, Bonny Igime and Michael Badui said in a joint statement that all NCDC staff must not be allowed to participate in any election duties in NCD.

Igime, on behalf of his colleagues, said NCDC staff should not be recruited to avoid the obvious conflict of interest. “This is because they are employed by an organisation whose political head is the current governor of NCD. The governor has direct influence over NCDC management and all its staff. Therefore they must be barred from active participation in the coming election.”

Igime claimed that the election manager and assistant election manager for NCD have collaborated and colluded with the NCDC management in engaging all their staff for election duties.

“If this allegation is true then this is outright election fraud. It is election rigging. I appeal to the Electoral Commissioner to take immediate action to remove these two EC officers and replace them with neutral people from outside NCD.”

