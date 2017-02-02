Commission to pay service providers

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says service providers for the 2012 general elections will be paid based on audited bills which have been reduced from nearly K50m to K19m.

Lupari said this during the launching of PNG Electoral Commission National Logistic Plan in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

“There is an outstanding bill of K40 million to K50 million and our people have been briefed that we are doing an audit on all those claims, both on legal bills and on the supplies of goods and services,” Lupari said.

“The audit has been completed and of the K50 million claimed, the audit has now confirmed a figure of K19 million.

“So by doing audit, we have picked up some discrepancies, abnormalities and I want to thank the Department of Justice, particularly the Office of the Solicitor-General for the excellent work that they have done.

“The chief electoral commissioner has been advised and he has written to all the law firms.

“It is up to them now to accept. “If they don’t want, they can go to court and the government will have to defend this case so that process is undergoing.”

He said the finance secretary was going through that audit report and was finalising the audited bills.

“He will make the report to us through the chief electoral commissioner and we got funds due to be paid to everyone.”

