Commission praises govt initiative

THE Papua New Guinea Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has applauded the government of Enga for its visionary leadership in prioritising education in the country.

Acting TSC chairman Samson Wangihomie was speaking at Wabag Primary School last week where he officiated the establishment a TSC office in Enga.

This is the second office following a recommendation from the special parliamentary committee on education headed by Wabag MP Robert Ganim to set up offices in provinces to serve teachers.

“People of Enga, you have a visionary governor in Sir Peter Ipatas whose heart is where the people are in terms of education, health and service to the people of Enga. The commission (TSC) salutes you Sir (Peter Ipatas) for your visionary leadership,” Wangihomie said.

He also acknowledged Ganim and his Parliamentary Referral Committee on education for the recommendations in the Ganim report to make it a reality to establish TSC offices in provinces.

“This launching and the launching in Chimbu last month are testimonies to you as chairman (Ganim) and your committees’ vision and support so the commission can be where the teachers are.

“Currently, the commission has 31 officers who are unable to efficiently deal with 60,000 teachers in a timely manner.”

