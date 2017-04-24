Commission rejects Yali’s nomination

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Electoral Commission has rejected the nomination of former Madang Governor and Raicoast MP James Yali because he is still on parole.

Yali was accompanied by his family and National Alliance party president for Momase Atis Deme to file his nomination at Bates Oval in Madang town.

Election manager and provincial returning officer Peter Yasaro was absent but other officers there initially received his deposit for nomination and form.

After Yali had left, Yasaro arrived and advised Deme to take back the deposit of K1000.

Yasaro said Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato had advised him that Yali’s nomination be rejected because he was still on parole for a conviction and was considered a prisoner.

Yasaro said Yali had filled the Form 29 to contest the Raicoast Open seat and not the regional seat.

His son James Yali Junior filled a form to contest the regional seat.

“I am aware that his son Junior would contest the regional seat and records have been sent to Port Moresby,” Yasaro said.

He said the turnout was unexpected. “I was not expecting this new turnout.”

Yali is still on parole for a rape conviction and was convicted in December 2005.

He won the Raicoast Open seat during the 2007 general election while serving a 12-year prison term at Beon.

But his win was nullified in August 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...