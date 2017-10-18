Commission reviewing Cemetery Act, says Kwa

THE Constitutional and Law Reform Commission is currently reviewing the Cemetery’s Act to look into burials, Secretary Dr Eric Kwa says.

Kwa said currently the Cemetery Act only dealt with burial sites because traditionally, the burial of the dead in the ground was recognised.

The Cemetery’s Act requires burial to be in the ground at designated cemeteries.

“We are also looking at the Cemetery’s Act where you bury the dead, so you certify that this person is dead and we collect the data and we bury the person.

“The Cemetery’s Act tells you where to bury the dead.

“In Papua New Guinea, no one knows about the Cemetery’s Act so everyone buries their dead wherever they wish, to stay closer to their loved ones.

“The Constitutional and Law Reform Commission is also looking at the Wills Probate Act, on how to encourage Papua New Guineans to write wills.

“Cremation is an option that we can take. There is no law against it. But the situation in Papua New Guinea is, culturally we bury the dead in the ground as per the Cemetery’s Act.

“Cremation is not known to our culture that’s why it’s an option that is available to individuals.

“We can look at that along the way but I think it’s a choice that a person makes. And now with the Wills and Probate Administration Act you can also put it down in your will and that’s your decision.

“Our people traditionally buried the dead in the ground and so we need to find the balance which is another area of law.

“We are also looking at the Corona’s Act where a certificate is obtained from the Corona’s office to bury the dead.”

