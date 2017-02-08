Commission seeks court clarification on fees

THE Ombudsman Commission is asking the Supreme Court if the proposed amendments to increase the nomination and election petition fees are constitutional.

Acting chief ombudsman Michael Dick and acting ombudsman Richard Pagen in a statement said the proposed amendments related to the increase of nomination fees from K1000 to K10,000 and the security costs for an election petition from K5000 to K20,000.

The commission said it will ask the Supreme Court to restrain further deliberation on the proposed amendments until the reference is heard and deliberated upon.

In the reference, the commission will ask the Supreme Court to consider the question of whether the proposed amendments to section 103 of the constitution and section 87 and section 209 of the Organic Law on National and local level government election are constitutional.

The commission would also ask the Supreme Court to interpret whether the amendments, which qualify the right to stand for public office under section 50 of the constitution are reasonably justifiable in a democratic society having proper regard for the rights and dignity of persons.

The commission said it was not the first time it invoked its powers under section 19 of the constitution on the increase of nomination fees.

Like this: Like Loading...