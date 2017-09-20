Commission subsidises flight to watch Hunters

By ISAAC LIRI

WHEN the SP PNG Hunters gearing up for their first grand final appearance, the National Capital District Commission has provided funding to subsidize the cost to send fans to Brisbane for Sunday’s Q-Cup decider.

NCD governor Powes Parkop announced yesterday that he had committed K75,000 to Air Niugini.

The gesture will see 90 fans travel to Brisbane on Sunday morning, watch the game at Suncorp Stadium before returning in the evening. The flight will be able to take only 90 people on a first come first serve basis.

The cost of a return ticket is K1400 but the 90 fans will pay only half that amount.

“Hunters are making history and we have to be part of that history. On our part as NCDC and the Hunters being our franchise here in the city, although representing the country, we are going to support them in a way we can,” Parkop said.

“We are contributing K75,000 to subsidise airfares for a special flight organised just for Sunday. I am thankful for Air Niugini to agreeing with this gesture in supporting the Hunters. It’s not an easy call to reduce the fare.”

Air Niugini general manager commercial Dominic Kaumu said Air Niugini has an obligation to the people in PNG and overseas travellers to maintain schedules and thank NCD Parkop for the opportunity.

