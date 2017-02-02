Commission urges teachers to obtain manual, be aware of rights

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

TEACHING Service Commission chairman Baran Sori says teachers should have a copy of the teacher appointment policies and procedures manual so that they are aware of their rights.

He said it was important for teachers to know and exercise their rights and following correct procedures to address issues affecting them.

The manual contains appointment processes, teachers’ rights of appeal, roles and responsibilities of the school, education and church boards, head teachers and use of appointment processes in disciplinary matters, admissions and re-admissions into the teaching service, and application forms. “It was formulated not only by the commission but we brought in all the education advisers,” Sori told The National.

“It took us two years to revise and look at the act, and finally we arrived at this manual.

“Every teacher or every school should have a copy of the manual because many times teachers don’t know the appointments.

“We have sent it to every teacher, I believe.

“This manual guides the appointment authorities, provincial education boards, the national department teaching division, church agencies and any matter the teachers need to understand processes, policies and procedures in making appointments.

“Sometimes nepotism comes in and people want to appoint their own kind to positions.

“Aggrieved teachers have the right to appeal to the commission.

“So the process is there, it’s just that we don’t know it.”

During the Christmas period, teachers turning up at the headquarters blamed their provincial education divisions for not doing things right and others admitted their lack of knowledge in the process of addressing their queries.

