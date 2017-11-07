Commission warns of buying counterfeit goods in shops

CONSUMERS should not let the taste of immediate needs override their sense of identifying genuine products from counterfeit goods to avoid health risks, according to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission.

Commission chief executive Paulus Ain said buying products that were certified properly, according to internationally accepted health and food safety standards, would prevent risks of diseases.

Ain urged consumers to be careful when buying goods in shops.

He said if people unknowingly consumed expired, counterfeit food or those not labelled in English, they must show proof of their purchases.

“Never dispose of evidence like cash and item receipts, product labels and contents and correct names of particular shops from which the products are bought,” Ain said.

“Immediately, compile the evidences with photographs and report to ICCC or the nearest health authority for medical reports.”

