Commission website to show progressive results

The Electoral Commission website will provide progress of election results, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

However, they may be slow because they will have to be verified before being posted.

Many people have complained that up-to-the-minute results have not gone online.

Gamato said preliminary results for the election would be live on the commission website www.pngec.gov.pg.

“Let me stress that until writs have been returned, all results are progressing and provisional,” he said.

“Results will not be considered final until the signing and the returning of the writs.

“The new interactive website is part of PNGEC’s commitment to improve and modernise our results system.

“It is part of our commitment to increase transparency and efficiency of the election results.

“Results will be published there and in our media centre until the writs are returned on July 24.

“All counting centres will use computer tablets to record and transmit scanned results.

“Counting officials will use the tablets in addition to the manual process involving the result forms. The results will then be verified by the PNGEC using an online verification system.

“This will compare results on polling data, including number of voters and number of issued ballots, to ensure the figures are accurate.”

Gamato said the PNGEC would be able to publish information online earlier than in previous elections.

“This includes voter turnout, progress of polling, progress of counting and progressive results,” he said.

“This information will be available for each election. The PNGEC will regularly update the results.”

