Commission will not be swayed

THE Ombudsman Commission will fight corruption and perform its duties with responsibility and without fear or favour, says acting Chief Ombudsman Commissioner Michael Dick.

Responding to criticisms and allegations in the media, Dick urged the public to refrain from commenting on matters that were properly before appropriate independent constitutional authorities.

He said the role of the Ombudsman Commission as an investigative body should not be used for public debate on matters that were either before the Public Prosecutor or the courts.

Dick assured the public that the commission belonged to the People. The Ombudsman Commission is an investigative body given powers by the Constitution to supervise the enforcement of the Leadership Code.

“The commission’s investigations are guided by law with each and every step of the processes followed diligently. Each of these processes are complied with, without exception by the commission,” Dick said.

If the commission’s investigations or any of its proceedings are motivated by malice, self-interests or are vexatious or it takes into account irrelevant considerations, its decisions will not stand up against any reasonable test or acceptable standards, he said.

“The public must be informed that the Ombudsman Commission and Public Prosecutor exercise absolute independence in all fairness and comply with rules of natural justice.

“This is truer in relation to determining evidence and referring a leader to the Public Prosecutor in that no one Ombudsman directs and controls its proceedings. Not even the Chief Ombudsman. It takes all ombudsmen to determine the facts obtained through the commission’s investigation and form an opinion that there is prima facie evidence that the leader is guilty of misconduct in office before referring the leader to the Public Prosecutor.

“The commission acts on the advice of and is assisted by its technical officers comprising trained and qualified investigators and lawyers.

“All leaders are accorded natural justice from the right to be heard to the advice on prima facie and referral. What has been reported are a misconception of the process and operation of the law on the roles and functions of the Commission under the Leadership Code,” Dick said.

