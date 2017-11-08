Commissioning date set for sewerage facility

The K350 million Port Moresby sewerage system upgrade which started last April will be ready for commissioning during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting next November, according to a statement.

The project is jointly-funded by the Japanese Government through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and the national government.

The project includes the construction of a sewage treatment plant at Joyce Bay.

Once completed the plant will receive and treat sewage from Konedobu, Town, Tougaba Hill, Paga Hill, Ela Beach, Koki, Badili, Gabutu, Sabama, Kaugere and Kilakila areas.

About 99 per cent of sewage that will be arriving at the treatment plant will be treated from the grit chambers, oxidation ditches, and sedimentation ponds and will be disinfected through ultraviolet radiation beams.

The treated water which will be almost 99 per cent clean and will be discharged along a 1.6km submarine pipeline into the ocean beyond the reef where there is much wave action to provide good mixing of the discharge, the statement said.

“The plant will be tested in May next year and be fully commissioned during the Apec summit as a showcase to the world that PNG is putting climate change high on agenda”

The project is currently under Kumul Consolidated Holdings as the executing agency in liaison with Eda Ranu, which will manage and operate the treatment plant upon completion.

