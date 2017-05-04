Commitment in EITI vital

WHILE we rely heavily on the extractive industry, we also have to be responsible economically, socially and environmentally, an official says.

Department of National Planning and Monitoring acting secretary Loia Vaira said the industry contributed to national growth.

Vaira said it was important that accountability and transparency of revenues from extractive industry and translation of these revenues to achieving Papua New Guinea’s development agendas over economic growth was critical.

“PNG’s global commitment under the EITI (Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative) is an important step forward and available for oversight and reform,” she said.

She said the process informed oversight, identified effectiveness of revenue collection and shifts in production rates, informed annual appropriation decisions, ensured Government was working in the public interests and rooted out or uncovered corruption.

Vaira said this was clearly spelled out in the Papua New Guinea’s strategy for responsible sustainable development.

