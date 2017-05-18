Commitments, pledges yet to be implemented

THE Government has a lot of good commitments and agreements for impact development.

And mostly, there are some developments already on the ground and they should be commended for the changes.

It is interesting to read that there are some agreements and commitments by this government yet to be materialised.

One of such is the PNGLNG landowners’ beneficiary agreements.

How confident is the government in assuring the concern beneficiaries the agreements fixed will be settled on time?

The other such assurance is the unfunded State component to Nambawan Super Ltd.

Continuing assurance given to the Nambawan Super that funds will be paid but when it is going to be paid.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...