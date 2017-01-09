Committal courts discharges mentally-disturbed person

By PERO SIMINJI

A MENTALLY-disturbed person charged with unlawful damaging properties was discharged by the Waigani Committal Court on Friday after spending two months in custody.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli discharged Hendy Elape, 26, from Mendi, Southern Highlands, who appeared in court the first time for arraignment.

Police prosecutor Peter Samghy, upon a medical report provided by the Elape’s doctor, requested the court to withdraw the charges against him.

He said the medical report provided was the proof of his mental abnormality, which caused him to damage the properties.

“The relatives of the victim agreed to meet the cost of the damaged properties,” Samghy said.

He added that Elape’s relatives were willing to pay for the damages.

The court heard that on Nov 3, last year, Elape threw stones at two passing vehicles and damaged their windscreens.

He was arrested and charged but failed to appear in court on Nov 29 after which a warrant of arrest was issued by the Waigani Committal Court.

The court revoked the warrant last Friday after it was satisfied that Elape has a mental disorder and was in police custody.

Gauli said the court would not issue any order regarding the cost of the damages but the concerned parties should settle the matter.

Gauli said Elape needed psychiatric treatment to avoid similar incidents or face other problems in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...