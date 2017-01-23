Committee on oil output to meet

A COMMITTEE of OPEC and non-OPEC countries responsible for monitoring compliance with a global agreement to reduce oil output is to meet for the first time in Vienna on Sunday.

The committee is expected to discuss how to best monitor compliance with the deal reached late last year as well as what level of compliance would be acceptable, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam Al-Marzouq said in Vienna on Saturday.

Kuwait chairs the five-member committee which also includes Algeria, Venezuela, Russia and Oman.

– Reuters

