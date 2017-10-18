Committee opens general travel plan

The Papua New Guinea Games organising committee has opened a universal airlines travel plan (UAPT) account with Air Niugini to get travel plans easier for the committee in preparation for the games in November.

PNG Games director of sports John Susuve presented K50,000 to Air Niugini to start any travel plans they may have.

He said this money would go towards covering the committee’s travel to the host province to ensure games readiness.

“We are getting the ball rolling on games readiness and to ensure that all is set for the games. With this account, we can negotiate with Air Niugini for discounted or take advantage of their special fares,” Susuve said.

Air Niugini’s national corporate sales manager Charlie Wanma said as the official carrier of the Pacific Games, the airline would do everything possible to bring athletes all over the country to Kimbe.

“Air Niugini has done it for years and will continue to do so. We will give special fares to teams participating in the games.”

Since November and December are busy travel periods, the teams that are participating in the PNG Games are encouraged to plan early.

