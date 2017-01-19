Committee to play advisory role: EC

AN ELECTION advisory committee made up of representatives from the Ombudsman Commission and Transparency International will play an advisory role in the 2017 election, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He told The National yesterday that under election laws, an election advisory committee was required, and had to be in place.

“The election advisory committee comprises of three members who are the chief ombudsman, and two members of Transparency International PNG,” Gamato said.

“One of the members from TI PNG will have to be recommended by the electoral commissioner.

“The role of this committee is to recommend to the electoral commissioner, key issues that may affect the election.

“Decisions like when to fail elections will be based on recommendations by the election advisory committee.

“In the past, there was no such committee, so the electoral commissioner made those decisions independently.

“For this election, we will establish the election advisory committee, and the committee will play that role in terms of major decisions affecting the election.”

Gamato said management and operation issues were the responsibility of the electoral commissioner and his staff, “but these are decisions in relation to failed elections and some other major decisions affecting the whole running of the election.”

“This three-man committee helps in making recommendations to the electoral commissioner, before the electoral commissioner makes the decision,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...