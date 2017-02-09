Committee pursues compensation demand

A CRASH victims’ working committee will continue to pursue their demand for compensation from the New Britain Palm Oil Company, its chairman Charles Jasari says.

Jasari told The National that although the company had responded to the committee, the company, did not recognise it as an official group representing the people affected by the recent motor vehicle accident in Northern that claimed 13 lives and left 16 injured.

“We are not quite pleased with the response that we have received from the company and we will continue to pursue this case,” Jasari said.

The committee comprising relatives of the victims was formed last month to address the issue.

In a petition to the company, among other issues, a K50 million compensation was demanded for the 13 people.

Jasari said they will continue and discuss how best to approach the company since they had an unfavourable response.

He said there were a lot of issues concerning the company that needed to be addressed, among them the recruitment of drivers, supervision and the condition of vehicles.

Jasari said the next cause of action was to talk to MPs to take the issue up to the next level if the company does not respond well.

