Committee quits due to lack of info, reports

The three-member electoral advisory committee (EAC) quit yesterday because it has not been able to get baseline data, information and a regular reporting process from the Electoral Commission.

Richard Kassman, representing Transparency International of PNG, Professor John Luluaki, representing the Electoral Commission and Richard Pagen, representing the Ombudsman Commission, announced their decision at a press conference in Port Moresby yesterday, saying they were resigning to protect the integrity of the committee

“We asked for copies of reports noting ballot distribution to electorates, wards and polling stations,” the committee said in a joint statement.

“We requested copies of reports pre-polling, during polling and post-polling.

“We were expecting to receive summaries pre-counting and now that counting has commenced, regular reporting.”

Pagen was unable to attend the conference for family reasons. The committee had underlined in their meetings with Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato and senior managers that EAC did not expect specific reports.

“We wanted copies of data information reports that we expected to be part of the normal PNGEC reporting process and procedures,” the statement said.

The election process comprises four distinct components, electoral roll, distribution poling counting and declaration and finally collating the writs and returned to the Head of State.

The EAC is prevented from performing its constitutional duties and rules and ultimately account for its responsibilities.

“Following careful deliberation, the members of the electoral advisory committee wish to advice that it is unable to carry out one of its primary functions which is to consider and recommend failure of an election,” the statement said.

