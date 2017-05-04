Committee receives 150 nominations for SP Sports Awards

By ISAAC LIRI

ORGANISERS of the 2017 SP Sports Awards received 150 entries at the close of nominations on April 28.

PNG Olympic Committee deputy secretary-general Andrew Lepani said the response was pleasing.

The original date for the close of nominations was April 14 but due to the low number of nominations received, the organisers and sponsors (SP Brewery) deferred the deadline.

The selection panel has this week and will decide on the finalists which will be announced in a fortnight.

“We received 150 nominations for the 11 awards categories and we are just tallying up the final nominations so it’s great to see the response.

“The next part of the process is for the selection panel to meet and decide on who the finalists will be and then the winners,” Lepani said.

“Traditionally the male-athleteof-the-year, female-athlete-of-theyear and team-of-the-year have had more nominations than the rest.

“But this year it was great to see a lot of nominations for the sportsphoto- of-the-yearand the sports media award.Probably one award which we would have liked to see more nominations for is the bestathlete- with-disability. The SP Sports Awards are inclusive and we do recognise athletes with disabilities,” Lepani said.

The awards night to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event will be held on May 29 at the Crowne Plaza hotel and the special guest will be announced this weekend.

