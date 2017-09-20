Committee spends K300,000 on event

THE Lae Independence Day organising committee spent around K300,000 to celebrate the 42nd Independence anniversary attended by Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

Committee treasurer Hilmar Wong said Sir Bob’s attendance lured Morobeans from the nine districts and neighbouring provinces to the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium last Saturday.

School students, members of the Scouts and Girl Guides braved the rain to be part of the celebrations.

Wong plans to hold two fundraising dinners to recover the expenses this year and urged companies, public servants and citizens to assist.

