Common roll hitch in Manus polls as voters rue missing names

POLLING in ward one of Lorengau in Manus came to a slight pause on Saturday as people protested against their names missing on the common roll.

Manus election manager Sponsa Navi confirmed the incident, saying polling was put off for 20 minutes after people complained that their names were not on the common roll. He said he advised the assistant returning officer to sort it out by explaining to the people and polling resumed.

Polling was conducted again yesterday at the same location.

A frustrated Navi said election officers were being put in an awkward situation where they were being blamed for missing names on the common roll. He said had the Government listened to the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission’s request for funding to conduct a thorough exercise of the roll updating, such issues would have been avoided.

He said the common roll update exercise started very late and did not to give people ample time to check their names. “I am not happy, it is unfortunate and not right that people have had to go through this but the responsibility also lies with voters to check their names on the common roll,” Navi said.

He said 19 polling teams in other areas progressed well.

Polling teams for the Aua-Wuvulu and Nigoherm local level governments in western Manus, along with security personnel, ballot boxes, papers and fuel were sent last Thursday on the navy patrol boat, HMPNGS Moresby, and polling started on Saturday.

Chief provincial police commander David Yapu said the navy boat was being used as part of the election security operation.

