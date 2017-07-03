Common roll issue cop the blame

SHARP exchanges between polling officials, scrutineers and voters in Morobe’s Huon Gulf electorate are related to the issue of common roll updates, returning officer Brian Mogu says.

Mogu said that polling officials copped a lot of flak from scrutineers and voters because many people whose names were not on the roll could not vote.

Mogu said this when explaining the situation at the former weighing station at 5-Mile and near Moale service station where voters refused to vote and polling was terminated last Friday. Only 6-Mile voted.

“The responsibility of common roll update needed to be relegated to the respective local level government and ward recorders,” Mogu said.

Five-Mile voters refused to vote after saying the turnout was less compared to the number of registered voters. But Mogu said “the low turnout in some polling areas was due to an increased number of polling venues in populated areas to minimise queues”.

On Wednesday, councilor David Jacob said that many voters in 5-Mile had returned to their home areas to vote. “Eligible voters in Five to 9-Mile areas were 1938 but I have personally witnessed vehicles being sent into miles areas that lure the people who packed their belongings and left for the Highlands and districts in Morobe,” Jacob said.

