Communication devices vital during election: Turi

NATIONAL Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi has encouraged members of the public to use mobile phones and cameras to capture moments in polls and counting as a way to inform others.

He said this would also discourage people from waiting in tents outside the counting arenas and obstructing traffic. What was captured on camera could also be used as evidence to report to police or in court.

“Information and communication technology devices will play an important role in the general elections.

“So I encourage everyone, the police and counting officers, the scrutineers and campaign managers to carry their mobile phones and cameras to the polls and use them to send out information so we will investigate.

“Either you capture it in video or any other format as long as the information of what is happening is recorded and made public,” Turi said.

He said they encouraged the use of communication devices. This is to provide evidence of illegal activities like double voting or buying of votes.

This information would be useful to the police or court.

Like this: Like Loading...