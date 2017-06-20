Communication skills vital in organisations, says official

WRITTEN and verbal communication is an important feature of any organisation, says West New Britain administrator Williamson Hosea.

“Possessing a quality command of written and spoken communicative skills to handle words carefully within the dynamics of organisations is a skill which needs to be captured.”

Hosea was speaking at a training workshop for clerks, administrative officers and other middle management staff of the West New Britain Provincial Administration recently.

He said that in cases where letter writing was considered, there were barriers because staff lacked communication skills.

He said the provincial administration would be monitoring the performance of the staff who attended the workshop and the human resource division has plans in place to continue moulding the workforce in terms of developing effective communications.

The workshop was conducted in two batches; the basic communicative skills course was for clerk training while the advanced course was for administrative and middle management officers.

The communication skills training programme was led by University of PNG lecturers Philip Aratiso and Dunstan Lawihin.

They commended those who attended the training. They were also impressed because the workshop allowed them to gain a better understanding of the communicative challenges within the workforce.

They said it was a bonus for them to have identified areas that they can address in future lectures.

They also pledged to continue assisting the provincial administration in areas relating to communication skills training in the long term.

