Communities receive trucks under rural transport plan

FIVE communities in West New Britain have received trucks from the provincial government under its rural transport programme.

The delivery of the vehicles was delayed due to late release of the remaining balance of PSIP (provincial service improvement programme) funds before the close of accounts last year and the financial process under the new ILPOC (Integrated Local Purchase Order) system re-introduced this year.

Five out of the 11 trucks were presented by Governor Sasindran Muthuvel to representatives of Lavege United Church of Cenaka LLG, Silanga Women In Agriculture of Cenaka LLG, Liapo Community Transport of Talasea LLG, Rurupopo Group from Ganeboku Village in Talasea LLG and Buluwara Community Welfare Group from West Bakovi, Talasea LLG.

Speaking during the presentation, Ganeboku representative Dominic Kuvi said the community had always faced challenges with transport.

Kuvi said the rural transport programme would help ease the burden of walking to the main road to catch PMVs to access basic services in Kimbe.

“My brothers from Buluwara will share the same sentiments. Some villagers wake up at 4am to walk 10km to reach the main road,” he said.

“I decided to give to my people of Liapo, Buluwara and Ganeboku because I have personally seen mothers and children stranded in town and have helped them with personal transport on several occasions,” Muthuvel said.

The rural transport programme was an alternative to support communities, which come second to fixing roads.

“As much as we want to fix our roads, we can’t deliver most of our desired results on time due to the fact that all national and provincial roads are the sole responsibility of the Department of Works and the best we could do is to counterpart fund the road maintenance programmes as funding for roads are allocated directly to the Department of Works from the National Government,” he said.

“Hence, it is vital that the provincial government must work in partnership with this vital department to fix roads, though the challenges lies in the bureaucratic system and its process of getting road maintenance projects approved.”

