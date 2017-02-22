Community begins 4km road maintenance work

MORE than 2000 people from Komun in Jiwaka have decided to build and maintain a 4km road using their own resources.

This was to show other communities to make use of what they had instead of depending or waiting for the Government’s funding.

Community leaders Simon Kum and Michael Poiya had organised the locals to take charge of the road construction and maintenance under the “sweat equity” programme.

The road link would run from Komun to Kutubgl.

Kum said they could not wait any longer for the government to fix the road so they decided to carry out the road maintenance work themselves.

He said this initiative and attitude must be practiced in other communities.

“Change will only happen when the people are willing to work hard,” Kum said.

“This road maintenance work will cost more than K50,000.

“If there are resources available then the people must utilise it to develop their community.

“This is what we must do because this means that we are prepared to accept change.”

Chief executive officer of the Anglimp-South Waghi district development authority Albert Kininga said the programme was rolled out in many areas so that people could take ownership of the basic services.

He said that similar programmes were taking place at Avi, Mandan and Kudjip.

Kininga also said that this initiative was taken by community leaders in the electorate.

“I commend the community leaders in the electorate who are educating the people about taking ownership of development in the community,” Kininga said.

“We all need to work together and help in ways to witness major developments taking place.”

