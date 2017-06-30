Community to celebrate the landing of first missionaries in Kairuku

By LARRY ANDREW

THE celebration of the landing of the first missionaries in Kairuku, Central, is to be held in Lae next month by the community in Kairuku.

The 132nd anniversary celebrations will be held at the St Mary’s Primary School hall in Eriku after the church service.

It will be a fun day with lots of singing and dancing.

The plan to host the event was brought up by Aihi Miria who is a long-time resident of Lae city to bring together the people of Kairuku and friends who had been to Yule Island for their education.

He said the celebrations of the first missionaries’ landing at Yule Island had always been held at home.

He suggested that it would be best for the people of Kairuku living in Morobe to also participate in the celebration.

“This year marks the 132nd since the first missionaries came to our shores on July 4, 1885.

“Our celebration marked for July 4 has been moved to July 9 which falls on Sunday,” Miria said.

The celebration is not only for the Kairuku people but also for other people from Central and friends living in Lae.

