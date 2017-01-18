Community health centre to benefit villagers

By JAMES GUMUNO

MORE than 4000 people in Hagen Central, Western Highlands will now benefit from a new community health center.

The Kui community health center was funded by Hagen District Development Authority under the leadership of Minister for Public Enterprises and State Investment William Duma at the cost of K300,000.

The new center will serve the people of Elti, Yamka, Jika, and Moge of Hagen Central who share borders with Mul-Baiyer and Dei districts.

It was officially opened by Duma in front of a big crowd on Saturday at Kelua One village.

This was a major project initiated by the Elti-Kompwimb Community Development Association using funds from District Development Authority.

Chairman of the association, Ps Joe McKup thanked Duma for funding the association to deliver such a service to its people.

McKup said that the association built the facility for the communities who have had difficulties seeking medical assistance at the Mt Hagen General Hospital.

Ps McKup said that the center would not only serve the people of Hagen Central but also people from Mul-Baiyer and Dei districts living in the border areas.

“I also want to thank Duma for sealing Kelua-Kagamuga airport road and also connecting electricity to the village following the road and improving the quality of life for my people,” he said.

Duma said that the community health center was one of the many he has funded in the district.

He thanked the people for putting the money into good use which they would benefit from it.

