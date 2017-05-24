Community hopes for replacement to be local

THE people of Bel who own the Madang town land hope to elect one of them to replace Nixon Duban as the Madang MP.

Bel villagers from Malmal, Siar, Kananam, Kranget, Bilia, Yabob and Bilbil gathered at Riwo village on Saturday to support their candidate Hood Kasas who is contesting the

seat under the People’s Progress Party banner.

Former Rai Coast MP and Madang Governor James Yali said the Bel people needed to participate in projects delivered by the Madang District Development Authority and it was time to elect one of their own people to represent them.

Yali claimed that Duban issued contracts to people from outside Madang which was unfair to the Bel people.

But Duban said the Bel people had been heavily involved in projects funded by the district authority.

He said nearly K2 million worth of projects have been delivered to the Bel community since 2012 when he got elected.

