Community leader calls on league to reinstate Isapea

A GULF community leader has appealed to the PNG Rugby Football League to reinstate the Gulf Isapea in 2017 Digicel Cup competition.

Jim Taparu said the Gulf provincial government-backed team was a unifying force for Gulf people.

“Gulf people including politicians come together to support their team despite their political differences,” Taparu said.

He said through Gulf Isapaea, many rural talents had been exposed to a higher level competition.

“I appeal to PNGRFL and its board to reinstate the franchise even though the Isapea have not been included this year.

“The Isapea do not belong to any individual as it belongs to the people of Gulf.”

Taparu, who is at the forefront of the Dekenai Cup which is contested in Malalaua and Central Kerema, said his people loved rugby league and wanted to see the Isapea continue to fly the provincial flag at fields around the country.

He said the franchise should not be politicised and the Isapea board needed to work with the PNGNRL board to resolve their issues and get the team reinstated.

