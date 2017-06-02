Community pleased with building

THE people of Yabam and Pahilele Islands in Milne Bay celebrated the opening of their church building last Saturday.

In August 2014, the National Maritime Safety Authority discussed with various community committees that the annual funding to the communities for their engagement in monitoring two of its lighthouses in East Cape would

go towards the building of the church.

NMSA community development manager Dinah Inape-Omenefa acknowledged the commitment by all parties including the Maramatana LLG, the Milne Bay government’s church partnership programme and the NMSA’s community engagement programme.

