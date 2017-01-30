Community to promote sustainable agriculture

By CHARLENE BAWO

THE Binandere people of Northern are going to the Sago and Canoe Festival at Mambututu village in April to promote sustainable agriculture and food.

The initiative by Bao Waiko and wife Jennifer was to run the Melanesian Oceania Festival alongside, with the theme “food for life”. It runs from April 14 to 16.

The Melanesian Oceania Exchange is the international component of the Sago and Canoe Festival.

“It will feature a forum, presentations and knowledge sharing sessions about sustainable responsible development in the Pacific,” Waiko said. It is an intercultural learning exchange to improve livelihoods, sustainable agricultural and food resiliency among Melanesians.

The event is expected to bring indigenous food advocates and leaders from New Caledonia, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and PNG. They will exchange knowledge and sustainable food traditions.

They will also exchange income-generation strategies to combat economic, climate and social challenges faced by indigenous peoples today.

The aim is to promote sustainable living based on indigenous principles of food, gardening and agro biodiversity for Melanesians.

The event will feature a two-day sago and canoe festival showcasing sago-making and canoe racing.

Also featured will be a cultural pageant, artisan stalls and traditional dance drama performances.

