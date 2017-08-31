Community raises funds for cervical cancer programme

By DOROTHY MARK

The business community in Madang town proved they could work together to support a good cause when they held a fun run to raise funds for a cervical cancer programme last week.

Fuel distributor Islands Petroleum Ltd arranged the fun run in which almost half of the businesshouses in town participated.

The funds are to pay for the construction of a cervical cancer clinic which would allow women and girls to go for checkups and early treatment.

Island Petroleum Madang branch manager Shahin Das said the idea to fundraise followed a long discussion between him and gynaecologist John Bolnga at Modilon General Hospital.

Das was impressed with the many other businesshouses who showed up on Sunday in their colour run T’shirts and contributed funds.

One of Madang’s oldest businesses, Martin Tsang, which many people have criticised for its poor support of community activities was also at the event.

The Chinese businesshouses in town were represented by executives of the China PNG Friendship Association executives.

Bank South Pacific, Ela Enterprise and others turned up in large numbers, including children of company staff.

Chairman of the Madang Chamber of Commerce Kevin Murray was impressed with the support by the businesshouses.

Bolnga thanked Island Petroleum and all businesshouses who helped raise funds which totalled K36,754.

Jay Prakash, hardware manager at Ela Enterprise, said: “On behalf of Ela Enterprise management and staff and managing director Dhawal Patel, we are so happy to say that we enjoyed the run to help raise funds for a good purpose.

“At least we at Ela Enterprise can say we played a part in fighting cervical cancer in our province Madang.”

Like this: Like Loading...