Community receive health checks

MORE than 13,000 people in the remotest part of Sohe and Ijivitari districts were treated during combined health patrols by YWAM Medical Ships and health workers of the Northern government, an official says.

Community health worker Philip Tahima told The National last week that it was wonderful to work alongside like-minded people who were passionate about reaching the rural areas with healthcare.

“We look forward to YWAM’s visit every year,” he said.

“We’ve become more than just partners – friends working together to achieve a shared vision.

“Each year our partnership goes from strength to strength, more patients, more villages and more services delivered directly to the people.”

Tahima said in his 17 years of health patrols in the province, he noticed that delayed funds, lack of proper communication between them and the health authority and health workers being stationed only in one area, hindered reaching out.

“People like us the community health workers and the nursing officers in the field, we are always waiting, we are always on standby to reach out to the people but we are just kept in one place where we are also in isolation as to what is happening, how it is happening and why our coverage is not going up,” Tayhima said.

“We are all kept in suspense.

“We are stressed and we are forced to do something to bring the coverage up.

“We can’t make it happen overnight because it takes time.”

