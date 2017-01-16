Community signs argeement with mine

A LOCAL community in South Fly can now see benefits such as compensation packages from the Ok Tedi Mine in Western following the sealing of an agreement last Friday.

Sepe/Auti was the final village in the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) corridor to sign the CMCA Extension Agreement (CMCAEA) last Friday, bringing the total number of villages under the CMCA mine extension agreement to 158.

The Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) was signed in 2001 by many communities affected by the mine’s operations allowing the mine to continue operating and dumping waste rock and mine tailings into the river following the exit of BHP Billiton.

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd’s (OTML) deputy chief executive officer and general manager employee and external relations, Musje Werror urged the Sepe/ Auti villagers to focus on the future. “Today’s signing marks a new beginning for the people of Sepe/ Auti and we are all delighted to welcome them to be part of the CMCA community.

“This agreement is powerful. It signifies the communities desire to be part of the CMCA family and to participate in development opportunities in the region,” Werror said.

He said while Sepe/ Auti village was part of the initial CMCA consultations in early 2001, they and U’uwo village did not sign the CMCA Agreements. OTML and the Government respected their positions then.

U’uwo village eventually signed the agreement on March 9, 2011 followed by the CMCA Extension Agreement Nov 29 in 2012.

He added that the community must work with OTML, Ok Tedi Development Foundation and the provincial government if they wanted to see real change in the village.

