Community wants better infrastructure

THE West Papuan community in the North Fly electorate of Western has vowed to vote for a candidate who is keen on bringing infrastructure and economic development to them, community leader Arnold Umap says.

The former refugees and the local communities who number about 3000 have missed out on such developments since 1984 in East Awin.

Now that the refuges have become PNG citizens, they have vowed to vote for a candidate who will serve them better.

Umap says that the 46km road from East Awain to Ramside along the Fly River was impassible during the wet season.

“We also want two wards so that our councillors can be the channel to bring development,” he said.

“Now we have only Ward eight in the Kiunga Rural Local Level Government and that one councilor is not enough because he has to look after the local community.”

