Commuters told to be alert

WORKS Secretary David Wereh is urging commuters using roads to be vigilant at all times after a section of the Highlands Highway which was blocked by a landslip was cleared yesterday.

Department of Works engineers and local youths cleared the landslip in Eastern Highlands that blocked the highway over the weekend.

“A natural disaster is beyond everyone’s control as the Highlands Highway was designed as a two-wheel track that was built for light traffic,” he said.

“The Highlands Highway has never been properly designed and reconstructed to withstand the pressures and forces of nature like flood and landslips that have caused much havoc to this important road that supports the economic growth of the country.”

Wereh said the Department of Works has been through major reforms and embarked on major projects that have proper designs like the Lae arterial roads, Lae-Nadzab four-lane highway and the soon to be constructed four-lane highway from Keltiga to Kagamuga in Western Highlands.

He said the Government would also do high standard extensive designs and construct key national roads that support the economic growth of the country apart from the Highlands Highway, Ramu-Madang and Sepik coastal highway.

“The department has already done enough data collection, weather and hydrology studies, proper designs of drainage and terrain in consultation with our development partners with the interest to build this country’s key road network to high standards for heavy traffic due to increase in commercial use of our roads.”

Wereh said a good road network depended entirely on a strong and committed government that was focused on delivering quality infrastructure to adequately address the current piecemeal approach to road maintenance in the country.

