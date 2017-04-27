Companies told to pay employees’ contribution

By TABITHA NERO

ABOUT 15 per cent of companies around the country are not paying their employees’ National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) contributions, according to chief officer for member services Charlie Gilichibi.

“If we do not collect contributions from your employer, we can take your employer to court,” he said.

There has been concern among employees of some companies after the employees noticed that their balance had only increased through their own contributions.

“It has shown on paper that they have deducted but, in fact, no cash has changed hands,” Gilichibi said.

He said through a thorough exercise, Nasfund with Bank of Papua New Guinea have identified some companies who had defaulted or had not paid their employers’ contributions over the past eight months.

“We can prosecute for the recovery of proceedings and Bank of Papua New Guinea can sue those companies in breach of the Superannuation Act,” Gilichibi said.

He said that Nasfund had just collected an additional K20 million in employers’ contributions compared to the first quarter of last year.

“That’s an example that we are now very aggressive and we want to make sure that contributions intended for members that are invested go out towards their retirement,” Gilichibi said.

He urged the companies to take ownership and pay employees’ Nasfund contribution for their employees.

