Company acknowledges loyal employees

MORE than 90 employees of Mainland Holdings Limited received their long-service awards on Saturday at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae.

The ceremony was attended by managing director David Alcock, staff and the families of the awardees.

The event which is organised after every two years is to acknowledge those who had served for more than 10 years.

Magdalene Francis and Dave Marita were also selected under the special awards category for being “outstanding employees”.

Alcock said long-service awards were to acknowledge employees for their contributions to the company.

Board chairman William Lamur said the awards was testimony to the time, commitment, loyalty and honesty the employees had put in over the years.

The company is also facing the foreign exchange problem confronting the business community.

Human resource manager Elijah Monope said the next long-service awards would take place in September 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...