Company delivers 10,000 blood bags

By OGIA MIAMEL

Boucher & Muir Pty Limited (BNM) did an emergency procurement and delivery of 10,000 blood bags to the National Blood Transfusion Service on Friday.

BNM was one of the five companies selected to supply medicines to public hospitals, health centres and clinics.

Sales manager Amit Arya told The National that BNM was made aware of the urgent requirement for blood bags at the blood banks and worked closely with the Health Department to bring in a portion of their bulk order.

He said they brought in the stock by airfreight from Singapore to cover the immediate requirement at the 35 blood banks across the country.

“We are procuring these for the department to address the shortage of items in the blood bank, they have nil stock there so we did it in emergency-like fast delivery.

“The initial order is big but there is shortage so we need to air freight to cover the immediate requirement so the remainder of the delivery will follow next month. Our basic objective is they don’t run out of stock,” he said.

National Blood Transfusion Service manager Dr Merrilyn Mathias said they experienced the shortage due to the delay of procurement by the department.

“We had an issue due to delay of procurement so what they did was to air freight the first 10,000. The other 36,000 will come soon, but because of the emergency, the first 10,000 is shipped here. That will go out to all the centres in the country.”

BNM was established in 1954 and has been a major supplier of pharmaceuticals and medical consumables to the PNG Government and other organisations for over 50 years.

“They have been supplying blood bags annually to the Department of Health.

Like this: Like Loading...