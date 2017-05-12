Company donates to resource centre

THE RH Trading Limited has donated five boxes of food and clothes to children at the Red Cross Special Education and Resource Centre at Hohola in Port Moresby.

Daneilla Tio, the company’s human resource and administration officer, presented the gifts to the students celebrating World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

She said the donations were in recognition of the day and was part of the continued support from the company.

“We are looking forward to maintain our relationship as these donations mean much to us when we give to help students who are in some kind of special need,” she said

There were donations of sporting equipment from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Dan Waites, a communication and cooperation delegate, said they wanted to see the children enjoying themselves.

Programme coordinator for the school Joseph Kali said without such support they were receiving, they would not have made it this far.

“It was all through your continuous support either in cash or kind that really helped this institution to operate on a daily basis in past years. Today is no different,” he said.

