Company donates tools to youth association

Youths from the Miles Law and Order Association outside Lae city received a donation of tools from the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) on Tuesday.

The association was an initiative by WGJV and local businessman, Bernard Maladina to engage youths to cut grass and clean around the company’s premises at 9-Mile.

Maladina, owner of Niugini Strategic Services, said he grew up at 4-Mile and understood the struggles the youths faced daily.

He encouraged the youths to do away with illegal activities and do something that would pave a way for more opportunities in future.

WGJV general manager for sustainability and external relations, David Wissink, said WGJV would want to see the youths involved in positive activities to keep them away from crime.

“This is a small opportunity we want to assist you with so you can become useful and contribute meaningfully to your community,” Wissink said.

President of the association, Andrew Kuno, thanked Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture for the opportunity and for having faith in them to change.

Youth representative Kaks Wena also thanked Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture and said that the association has given them an opportunity to find jobs and create a changed society for the future generation.

Like this: Like Loading...