Company to intensify community engagement activities

THE Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL) is to intensify its community engagement activities as part of a comprehensive, staged development plan for the new Panguna mining project, chairman Rob Burns says.

Burns said a commitment to stakeholder engagement underpinned the development plan, and the company was putting in place the necessary resources and personnel to step up its on-the-ground activities in Bougainville in the coming months.

“We understand that building trust and widespread support among all parties, as well as the people of Bougainville more broadly, is essential if the aim of renewing mining at Panguna is to be realised,” Burns said.

“By working with all groups, we have every confidence that outstanding issues can be resolved and the necessary benchmarks can be met for the project to advance.”

The company has noted recent comments by a third-party company, RTG, that it had been nominated by one of nine landowner associations as a development partner in the project.

Burns said it was important to point out that BCL’s first right to develop the Panguna tenement was clear under the Bougainville Mining Act 2015.

RTG has also pledged to fully respect this right.

