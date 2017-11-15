Company keen to run Moresby transport system

By GYNNIE KERO

A BIG company in Port Moresby is one of the two entities which has shown interest in managing the transport system in the capital city.

Transport Minister Wesley Nukundj confirmed this yesterday while responding to a statement by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop who wanted the management of traffic transferred to the National Capital District Commission.

“We have a plan and part of it is to have a private company manage the public transport system, especially in Moresby,” Nukundj said.

He welcomed Parkop’s interest and urged him and the NCDC to bid for the management of traffic in the city.

“We are prepared to give it to him but he must bid,” Nukundj said.

“If NCDC is prepared to manage the transport system, bid for it, meet the requirements and run it.”

Nukundj said the company in Port Moresby had expressed interest to manage the public transport system in Port Moresby and around the country with the Road Transport Authority.

Meanwhile, Road Transport Authority chief executive Nelson Terema said the authority was conducting a survey in partnership with the United Nations to determine the need for public transportation in Port Moresby.

